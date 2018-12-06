Therapeutic Solutions International Expands Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Intellectual Property Portfolio

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today data demonstrating that modification of certain elements of the immune response can alter brain function in models of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).



The Company filed a patent covering the use of specific molecules which activate parts of the immune system, which are usually associated with suppressing brain function, as a means of protecting from injury associated with multiple hits to the brain. The data is very contradictory to what is expected, and therefore, in the opinion of the Company, likely to result in issuance of the patent that was filed.

"It is widely recognized that immune modulation is a mechanism by which many interventions in the area of neurology work. For example, in animal models, removal of immune organs abrogates the ability of stem cells and their soluble mediators to ameliorate the neurological impact of stroke1" said Thomas Ichim, Board Member of the Company and Co-Inventor of the Patent. "It is not a coincidence, in my opinion, that out of all the systems of the body, only the immune system, and the nervous system possess memory, self, non-self-recognition, and the ability to possess specificity to an extremely high degree."

The Company, through its academic collaborators, demonstrated not only ability of mesenchymal stem cells to reverse chronic traumatic encephalopathy in animal models, but observed the very paradoxical finding that treating the stem cells with chemicals associated with brain damage, endows enhanced therapeutic activity to the stem cells.

"The current data, in my opinion, is very rational. If stem cells were constantly active, they would be expending energy for nothing" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "It is conceptually logical that by exposing stem cells to molecular signals which mimic injury, that the stem cells will possess enhanced therapeutic activity."

By stimulating the TLR3 arm of the immune system and demonstrating reduction of brain damage subsequent to multiple sub-acute chronic injuries, but not in single acute injuries such as stroke, the Company believes it has identified major differences between the chronic traumatic encephalopathy which occurs in sports (which is many small hits over time), in contrast to traumatic brain injury or situations in which one major event leads to brain damage.

"We are in an ideal position in that our NeuroStilbene product, appears to possess prophylactic properties, and we are currently working on therapeutic approaches to the problem of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy," said Tim Dixon CEO of the Company and Co-Inventor. "These sub-acute brain injuries are not only associated with NFL football players but also our military, which in some cases predisposes them to PTSD2."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1 Venkat et al. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29888985 2018 Dec;38(12):2165-2178.

2 Omalu et al. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22044102 2011 Nov;31(5):E3.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

