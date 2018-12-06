Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Partnership With Huna Totem Corporation to Construct New Pier at Icy Strait Point Near Hoonah, Alaska

Company to Receive Preferential Berthing Rights in Popular Port Destination

Demonstrates Company's Long-Term Commitment to Alaska Market

MIAMI, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (the "Company"), a leading global cruise company operating the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced a partnership with Alaska Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation to develop a second cruise pier in Icy Strait Point, Huna Totem's world-class cruise ship destination in Hoonah, Alaska.



The pier is scheduled to be completed for the summer 2020 Alaska cruise season and will be built to accommodate Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Plus-class ships. The partnership will provide Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' brands with preferential berthing rights in the popular port destination and allow the Company to increase its calls to Icy Strait Point. Currently Oceania Cruises' Regatta, Seven Seas Mariner, Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Joy are scheduled to call on Icy Strait Point in the 2019 season.

In addition, the new pier will provide more cruise passengers with access to Icy Strait's newly upgraded retail, restaurant and shore excursion amenities, including the world's largest ZipRider zip line, the most accessible coastal brown bear viewing platforms in Southeast Alaska, whale watching and fishing excursions, local cultural dances accompanied by oral histories and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Huna Totem Corporation to construct a new pier at Icy Strait Point which will strengthen our presence in the wildly popular Alaska market and provide our guests with a best-in-class experience as they explore the natural beauty and exciting shore excursions of this unique destination," said Howard Sherman, executive vice president of onboard revenue and destination development of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "This partnership marks the latest step in our ongoing efforts to promote economic development in the area and make a positive economic impact on the Alaska tourism industry."

The partnership will benefit the Hoonah community, home to approximately 750 people, including approximately 80 percent of Icy Strait Point's employees. By leveraging the rapidly growing demand for top-tier destinations for Alaska cruises, Icy Strait Point creates more jobs and local opportunities for Alaskans.

"The economic impact that this expansion and Norwegian's investment will have in Hoonah and the Southeast Alaska region is significant, and we're looking forward to how our Alaska Native community can be a sustainable contributor to the future of Alaska's cruise industry," said Russell Dick, Huna Totem Corporation president and chief executive officer. "Icy Strait Point is one of the few Alaska cruise ship destinations where cruise passengers can step off the dock and into Alaska wilderness. We have the land, the capacity and the hospitality to welcome more travelers into our home in an authentic way while maintaining our heritage and the values of our Native Tlingit culture."

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce eight additional ships through 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the innovator in cruise travel with a 51-year history of breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising. Most notably, Norwegian revolutionized the cruise industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal cruise vacation on their schedule with no set dining times, a variety of entertainment options and no formal dress codes. Today, Norwegian invites guests to enjoy a relaxed, resort- style cruise vacation on some of the newest and most contemporary ships at sea with a wide variety of accommodations options, including The Haven by Norwegian®, a luxury enclave with suites, private pool and dining, concierge service and personal butlers. Norwegian Cruise Line sails around the globe, offering guests the freedom and flexibility to explore the world on their own time and experience up to 27 dining options, award-winning entertainment, superior guest service and more across all of the brand's 15 ships.

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's six intimate and luxurious ships which carry only 684 or 1,250 guests offer an unrivaled vacation experience featuring the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly crafted voyages aboard designer-inspired, intimate ships call on more than 450 ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific and epic Around The World Voyages that range from 180 to 200 days.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the world's most inclusive luxury experience with a modern, five-ship fleet that visits more than 450 iconic and immersive destinations around the world. The cruise line's fares include all-suite accommodations, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, the largest collection of free, unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine, fine wines and spirits, prepaid gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. Its spacious and intimate ships have a capacity of up to 750 guests. Seven Seas Mariner's 2018 dry-dock refurbishment concluded the line's $125 million refurbishment program to elevate the fleet's elegance to the standard set by Seven Seas Explorer, the most luxurious ship ever built. In early 2020, Regent will perfect luxury with the launch of Seven Seas Splendor.

About Icy Strait Point

Opened in 2004, Icy Strait Point is Alaska's only private large cruise ship destination. Icy Strait Point sits in the midst of 23,040 acres of private beach and temperate rain forest and includes a restored 1912 salmon cannery, five restaurants and food vendors, 12 retail shops and merchandise outlets, nature trails and a museum. Visitors can participate in 30 shore excursions including the largest ZipRider zip line in the world, the most accessible coastal brown bear viewing platforms in Southeast Alaska, whale watching, fishing, local cultural dances and oral histories, cooking classes, kayaking and more.

Icy Strait Point is a wholly owned and operated subsidiary of Huna Totem Corporation, the village corporation owned by approximately 1,400 Alaska Native shareholders with aboriginal ties to Hoonah and the Glacier Bay area. It is located 35 miles west of Juneau and 22 miles from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

