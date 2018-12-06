QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in New York and San Francisco

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced that it will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings on December 11, 2018 in New York and December 13, 2018 in San Francisco. These meetings will be coordinated and hosted by William Blair.



The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is one of the largest Internet performance marketplace product and technology companies in the world. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information they need to research, find and select the products, services and brands that meet their needs. For more information, please visit www.QuinStreet.com .