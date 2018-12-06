WIZE SOLUTIONS NAMED IN 2018 NVTC TECH 100, RECOGNIZED FOR DRIVING TECH INNOVATION AND NEW SOLUTIONS

Abingdon, VA, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wize Solutions LLC, an IT services provider with a mission to create sustainable employment opportunities in rural communities in Virginia, has been named in the 2018 NVTC Tech 100 list by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia and Greater Washington. The NVTC Tech 100 are the companies and individuals who are driving tech innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and leading growth in the Greater Washington region.



"We are more than honored to be recognized by the NVTC for our work trying to change the model for underserved rural areas in Virginia, especially because we launched just a year ago," said Wendy Marquez, co-founder. "The changes we are trying to make across Virginia are important not only for those who live in areas that don't provide access to a solid career path or opportunities, but also for the companies who are in need of highly skilled IT professionals at a reasonable cost."



Wize Solutions offers cybersecurity, quality assurance, software development and testing, cloud consulting, and data management services to America's top organizations.



"We aim to tie urban and suburban economic growth to the proven resources of the rural workforce, specifically in areas like Southwest Virginia where they need an economic boost," Marquez continued. "We help some of the country's largest companies create remote, U.S.-based teams they can insource at a lower cost than teams they can pull from urban areas. We are focused on building IT teams with the best talent. This is a win for our customers and the communities from which we source these skilled professionals."



As the largest technology council in the nation, NVTC is the regional voice of technology, serving about 1,000 companies and organizations, including businesses from all sectors of the technology industry, service providers, universities, foreign embassies, non-profit organizations and government agencies. Click here to learn more about the NVTC Tech 100.



About Wize Solutions

Wize Solutions LLC was established by business and IT professionals whose goal is to provide a full range of remote IT services to companies across the United States, while bringing 21st century careers to rural communities in Virginia. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Abingdon, the gateway to Southwest Virginia, where it is home to a talented team with expertise in software application development and support, software quality assurance and testing, information management, systems engineering, and cloud consulting. The mission of the Wize Solutions' team is to create sustainable IT employment opportunities for workers in economically distressed rural communities. By providing thriving urban businesses with highly trained and qualified rural IT talent, Wize Solutions creates a cost-effective alternative to models that offer only onsite and/or offshore sourcing. Under the Wize Solutions business model, both our clients and American workers win. In essence, Wize Solutions provides the economic bridge that allows both urban centers and rural communities to prosper. Visit Wize Solutions at http://wizesolutionsva.com.





About NVTC

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As the largest technology council in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 300,000 employees in the region. NVTC is recognized as the nation's leader in providing its technology community with networking and educational events; specialized services and benefits; public policy advocacy; branding of its region as a major global technology center; initiatives in targeted business sectors and in the international, entrepreneurship, workforce and education arenas; and the NVTC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that supports the NVTC Veterans Employment Initiative and other priorities within Virginia's technology community. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.

Wendy Marquez, co-founder of Wize Solutions LLC, accepts a 2018 NVTC Tech 100 Award for driving tech innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and leading growth, from Jay Farrell, vice-president of sales ePlus. Marquez co-founded Wize Solutions in 2017 to provide a full range of remote IT services to companies across the United States, while bringing 21st century careers to rural communities in Virginia. By providing thriving urban businesses with highly trained and qualified rural IT talent, the company creates a cost-effective alternative to models that offer only onsite and/or offshore sourcing. Wize Solutions provides the economic bridge that allows both urban centers and rural communities to prosper.









Attachment

Wendy Marquez Wize Solutions 7038989443 margaret@mlbpr.com