Datametrex Signs First Contract for Canntop AI

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM, OTC:DTMXF, FSE: D4G)) is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing and reseller agreement with Imex Systems Inc. ("Imex") (TSXV:IMEX) a software solution provider to Governments, Municipalities and Public Authorities. Under the licensing and reseller agreement, Imex will utilize Canntop's AI platform to provide governments, law enforcement and health & safety organizations with highly actionable, geo-targeted cannabis data analytics.



"This is a tremendous opportunity for Canntop to build upon Imex's existing relationships and previous contracts with various Government Agencies. We believe there will be tremendous demand by various groups for clear, concise and actionable social data analysis surrounding the Cannabis sector," says Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

Under the Agreement, Imex will issue CDN $180,000 of Imex shares to the Datametrex for the right to utilize their Canntop platform and service offering for an initial 30-month auto-renewal contract. The issuance of Imex shares is subject to regulatory exchange approval and conditions. In addition, Imex will pay Datametrex 15% royalty fee to Canntop for all revenue generated from the platform.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Canntop as they have demonstrated that their leading-edge cannabis social intelligence platform will help governments, law enforcement and health & safety organizations understand cannabis usage, challenges and concerns and create actionable plans to address them," said Robert Klein, CEO of Imex, "GOVCANN is being designed to assist governments educate, communicate and engage their communities which we believe is critical to the development of the responsible, safe cannabis industry in Canada, and by partnering with Canntop, we will be providing governments with key intelligence they need to address this burgeoning market."

About Imex Systems Inc.

Imex Systems Inc. is a Canadian software products and solution provider to Governments, Municipalities and Public Authorities in Canada and internationally. Imex primarily focuses on E-Government and the Smart Cities market that also include the integration to payment processing. The company helps public sector entities to provide "Any Time, Any Where, Any Device and Any Channel" convenience for citizens to access government services and help with digital transformation of government operations and streamline revenue. Imex's various product and service offerings include: i-Gov - a Digital Government Platform for all levels of governments, which provides all the pre-built components for building an effective Digital Government and supporting payment processing through multiple channels; iCity - a Smart City Solution; and miGov - a Mobile Government Framework.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ) and Canntop AI ( www.canntop.com ) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain ( www.graphblockchain.com ).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

