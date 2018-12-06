Dermavant Sciences to Present New Data on Cerdulatinib for Atopic Dermatitis and Vitiligo at the 3rd Annual Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermavant Sciences, a dermatology-focused subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, today announced that the company will present new data on cerdulatinib during the 3rd Annual Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit (ISDS) taking place Dec. 12-15, 2018, in Vienna, Austria.



Dermavant will present Phase 1b data on the safety and efficacy of cerdulatinib for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in both poster format and an oral presentation. The company also will present preclinical data on the suppression of inflammation and skin repigmentation demonstrated by cerdulatinib for the treatment of vitiligo in poster format.

Dermavant is developing topical cerdulatinib as a potential first-in-class steroid-free anti-inflammatory inhibitor of the JAK and Syk pathways that may inhibit the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Given its unique mechanism of action, Dermavant believes that topical cerdulatinib, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), could provide an important topical treatment option for atopic dermatitis as well as other inflammatory skin conditions such as vitiligo, a condition characterized by skin depigmentation for which no FDA-approved treatments currently exist.

Posters, along with dates, times, and locations of data sessions, are highlighted below:

Cerdulatinib Data:

Cerdulatinib (RVT-502), a novel, topical dual Janus kinase/spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, improves the cellular and molecular cutaneous signature in patients with atopic dermatitis

Stephen Piscitelli, Pharm.D.,1 James Lee, M.D., Ph.D.,1 Kimberly McHale, Ph.D.,1 Jon Collins,2 Dawn Gillmor,3 Glenn Tabolt,1 Randall Li,4 Ana B. Pavel, Ph.D.,4 Anna M. Tallman, Pharm.D.,1 Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., Ph.D.4

1Dermavant Sciences, Inc.; 2Immunovant, Inc.; 3Enzyvant, Inc.; 4Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center

Dates/Times:

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM CET (poster viewing)

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, 1:30 PM – 2:20 PM CET (oral presentation)

Investigation of cerdulatinib (RVT-502), a dual Janus kinase/spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in a mouse model of vitiligo

Vincent Azzolino,1 Kimberly McHale, Ph.D.,2 John E. Harris, M.D., Ph.D.1

1University of Massachusetts Medical School; 2Dermavant Sciences, Inc.

Dates/Times:

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM CET (poster viewing only)

Locations: Aula der Wissenschaften

Poster sessions will be held in the Science Café (located on Level 0) and the Säulenhalle (Level 1)

Oral presentations will be held in the "Jesuitensaal" (Level 2)

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and medical dermatologic conditions. The company's existing development pipeline consists of five product candidates targeting five different conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Dermavant's lead product candidate, tapinarof (DMVT-505), is an investigational topical therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent that is being developed as a potential first-line topical treatment for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, which affect approximately 7.5 million and 28 million people in the United States, respectively.

For more information about Dermavant, please visit www.dermavant.com .