iKang Schedules 2018 Unaudited Second Quarter Earnings Release on December 20, 2018

BEIJING, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. ("iKang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KANG), a major provider in China's fast growing private preventive healthcare services market, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018 on December 20, 2018 after the US market closes.



The earnings press release and the earnings powerpoint presentation will be available on the investor relations page at http://ir.ikang.com .

About iKang Healthcare Group, Inc.

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. is one of the largest providers in China's fast-growing private preventive healthcare space through its nationwide healthcare services network.

iKang's nationwide integrated network of multi-brand self-owned medical centers and third-party facilities, provides comprehensive and high-quality preventive healthcare solutions across China, including medical examination, disease screening, outpatient service and other value-added services. iKang's customer base primarily comprises corporate clients, who contract with iKang to deliver medical examination services to their employees and clients, and receive these services at pre-agreed rates. iKang also directly markets its services to individual customers. In the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2018, iKang served a total of 1.68 million customer visits under both corporate and individual programs.

As of December 6, 2018, iKang has a nationwide network of 118 self-owned operating medical centers, covering 35 of China's most affluent cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Tianjin, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Fuzhou, Jiangyin, Changzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Yantai, Yinchuan, Weihai, Weifang, Shenyang, Xi'an, Wuhu, Guiyang, Ningbo, Foshan, Jinan, Bijie, Qingdao, Wuxi, Kaili, Mianyang, Zhenjiang, Guyuan and Liupanshui, as well as Hong Kong. iKang has also extended its coverage to over 200 cities by contracting with over 400 third-party facilities, which include select independent medical examination centers and hospitals across all of China's provinces, creating a nationwide network that allows iKang to serve its customers in markets where it does not operate its own medical centers.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "plan," "goal" and similar statements. iKang may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to retain and grow its customer base and network of medical centers; the growth of, and trends in, the markets for its services in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; competition in its industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in iKang's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. iKang undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.



IR Contact:

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc.

Christy Xie

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +86 10 5320 8599

Email: ir@ikang.com

Website: www.ikanggroup.com