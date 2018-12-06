FibroGen Appoints Maykin Ho, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Maykin Ho, Ph.D., as an independent director to FibroGen's Board of Directors.



"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Maykin Ho, an accomplished leader with a great breadth of knowledge in the biotechnology industry, as a new Board member," said Thomas B. Neff, CEO. "Dr. Ho brings extensive experience in global strategy, finance, research, and marketing, and she will be an invaluable advisor as we continue to advance FibroGen's multiple late-stage product programs, and move closer to the potential commercialization of roxadustat."

Dr. Ho has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare and finance industries. She serves on the boards of directors for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Parexel International Corporation, the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, and the Institute for Protein Innovation. Dr. Ho is also a venture partner of Qiming Venture Partners and a member of the Biotech Advisory Panel of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. She is a retired partner of the Goldman Sachs Group where she served as senior biotechnology analyst, co-head of healthcare for global investment research and advisory director for healthcare investment banking. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Dr. Ho held various managerial positions in licensing, strategic planning, marketing and research at DuPont-Merck Pharmaceuticals and DuPont de Nemours & Company. She was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School and a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University. Dr. Ho received a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology and a B.S. from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center.

"I have known and worked with the FibroGen team over the years," said Dr. Ho. "FibroGen continues to make progress on a diverse pipeline and is poised to become a fully integrated company. I am honored to join the Board at such an exciting time in the company's growth and transformation."

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People's Republic of China, is a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company's most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, completing worldwide Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), with a New Drug Application (NDA) currently under review by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Our partner Astellas submitted a NDA for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis in Japan and currently under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is advancing towards Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com .

