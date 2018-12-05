Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Supply Position on the Bois d'Arc Lake Project

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX), an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, announced today it was selected by Garney Construction to supply two sections of the raw water pipeline for the Bois d'Arc Lake project, which represents over 25,000 tons of pipe. This project will provide a critical new water source that will serve the needs of 80 communities in North Texas. Garney Construction is a Construction Manager At-Risk for the North Texas Municipal Water District. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin early next year and is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of 2019.



"We look forward to again working with Garney Construction on this critical project to supply the water needs of many North Texas communities," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. The Company's Water Transmission manufacturing facilities are strategically positioned to meet North America's growing needs for water and wastewater infrastructure. The Company serves a wide range of markets and their solution-based products are a good fit for applications including: water transmission, plant piping, tunnels, and river crossings. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

