Washington REIT Announces 2019 Quarterly Earnings Conference Calls

WASHINGTON, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) announces the dates and times for its fourth quarter 2018 and first, second and third quarter 2019 earnings releases and conference calls. The scheduled dates and times for these calls are as follows:



Fourth Quarter 2018:

Earnings Release Date and Time: Thursday, February 14, 2019 after U.S. market close.

Conference Call Date and Time: Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number (within the U.S.): 877-407-9205

Telephone Number (outside the U.S.): 201-689-8054

A replay of this call will be available beginning Friday, February 15 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, March 1 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay within the United States please call 1-877-481-4010 and to access the replay outside the United States please call 1-919-882-2331. Replay conference ID 41509.

First Quarter 2019:

Earnings Release Date and Time: Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after U.S. market close.

Conference Call Date and Time: Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number (within the U.S.): 877-407-9205

Telephone Number (outside the U.S.): 201-689-8054

A replay of this call will be available beginning Thursday, April 25 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Thursday, May 9 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay within the United States please call 1-877-481-4010 and to access the replay outside the United States please call 1-919-882-2331. Replay conference ID 41511.

Second Quarter 2019:

Earnings Release Date and Time: Thursday, July 25, 2019 after U.S. market close.

Conference Call Date and Time: Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number (within the U.S.): 877-407-9205

Telephone Number (outside the U.S.): 201-689-8054

A replay of this call will be available beginning Friday, July 26 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, August 9, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay within the United States please call 1-877-481-4010 and to access the replay outside the United States please call 1-919-882-2331. Replay conference ID 41513.

Third Quarter 2019:

Earnings Release Date and Time: Thursday, October 24, 2019 after U.S. market close.

Conference Call Date and Time: Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number (within the U.S.): 877-407-9205

Telephone Number (outside the U.S.): 201-689-8054

A replay of this call will be available beginning Friday, October 25 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, November 8, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay within the United States please call 1-877-481-4010 and to access the replay outside the United States please call 1-919-882-2331. Replay conference ID 41515.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).