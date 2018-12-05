TTM Technologies, Inc.to Exhibit at International Printed Circuit & APEX South China Fair in Shenzhen, China

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency ("RF") components manufacturer, will be exhibiting at the annual International Printed Circuit & APEX South China Fair (2018 HKPCA & IPC Show) at Booth 1L01. The Fair themed "Inspire the Industry. Explore the Infinity", runs from December 5-7 and will be held at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China. As part of the exhibition, TTM Technologies will also be conducting technical seminars on topics including "PCB Technology for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)", "mSAP Technology" and "Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) applications for Flex". TTM Technologies' sales and technical experts will be available for product and technical on-site discussions throughout the event.



"The HKPCA & IPC Show is the major PCB show of the year in Asia, and we look forward to our participation each year as it provides a great opportunity to connect with our regional customers as well as our suppliers, and to showcase our industry leading technologies," said Kent Hardwick, TTM Technologies' Senior Vice President of Global Sales. "As a PCB and RF components technology leader, TTM Technologies strives to engage early and collaboratively with our customers to inspire innovative solutions for the ever-advancing electronics industry."

About International Printed Circuit & APEX South China Fair (HKPCA & IPC Show)

Since it was first staged in 2002, the Fair, jointly organized by the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA), Association Connecting Electronics Industries (IPC), and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangzhou Sub-council (CCPIT-GZ), has grown year by year and evolved from a modest regional event into the PCB industry's premier international platform for networking, information exchange, education, and keeping up with market trends and the latest innovations. Additional information can be found at www.hkpca-ipc-show.org .

About TTM Technologies, Inc.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .