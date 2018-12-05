Lam Research Corporation Announces Martin Anstice Resigns as Chief Executive Officer; Tim Archer Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) today announced that the Board of Directors has accepted Martin Anstice's resignation as chief executive officer and a member of the Board and has named Tim Archer president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective immediately. Mr. Archer has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of Lam Research. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Archer was the company's president and chief operating officer (COO).



Mr. Anstice resigned as the company investigates allegations of misconduct in the workplace and conduct inconsistent with the company's core values, including allegations about Mr. Anstice. The alleged conduct did not involve financial misconduct, nor did it relate to questions regarding the integrity of the company's financial systems or controls. Upon learning of the allegations, the Board of Directors formed a committee of independent directors led by Lead Independent Director Abhi Talwalkar to conduct an investigation of the allegations, which is ongoing. The independent directors retained an external law firm to assist with the investigation. Mr. Anstice will be leaving the company without receiving any severance benefits.

Mr. Archer was appointed president and COO of Lam Research in January 2018, after serving as COO since June 2012 when Lam completed its acquisition of Novellus Systems, Inc. He joined Novellus in 1994 and held numerous positions throughout his tenure there, including serving as COO at the time of the acquisition by Lam Research.

"The board believes strongly in Lam's vision and strategy. With Martin's resignation, we are implementing our existing succession plan in which Tim was designated to succeed Martin. We are confident that Tim is the right leader to execute on the company's strategic agenda and drive success in the coming years," said Mr. Talwalkar. "Since joining us over six years ago with the acquisition of Novellus, Tim has been instrumental in leading Lam Research through a period of transformational growth, and we are confident our company and stakeholders will continue to prosper under Tim's leadership."

Mr. Archer commented, "I am honored to lead Lam Research at a time of great opportunity for our company. Lam has industry-leading technologies and is well-positioned to capitalize on the multiple demand drivers for the semiconductor industry. We are committed to our long-term strategy of value creation for our customers, employees, business partners, and stockholders."

Mr. Talwalkar added, "Lam Research takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. An integral part of the culture of Lam Research is our commitment to provide a safe and positive work environment where each of our employees has the opportunity to thrive. The company has policies in place to support and enforce this commitment."

Lam Research also reaffirms its financial guidance for the December 2018 quarter, as communicated in the press release dated October 16, 2018. An update to our financial performance and business outlook will be provided at our customary quarterly earnings call on January 23, 2019.

