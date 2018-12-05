McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2019 to all shareholders of record on January 17, 2019. The year 2018 marks the 26th consecutive year that McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend to shareholders.

About McGrath RentCorp

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company with four rental divisions. Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs in California, Texas, Florida, and the Mid-Atlantic from Washington D.C. to Georgia. TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment and is one of the leading rental providers of general purpose and communications test equipment in the Americas. Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids with operations serving key markets throughout the United States. Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage solutions in the California, Texas, Florida, Northern Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina and Georgia markets. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

