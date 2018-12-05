Wakefield eyes growth, creates two new leadership roles to lead new divisions

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wakefield Canada, Canadian manufacturer and distributor of Castrol premium lubricants, today announced the creation of two separate sales divisions. Shannon Spano will lead the Consumer Sales division with Hasan Zobairi responsible for Commercial and Industrial Sales. The move comes after a first full year of operating the Castrol industrial business. It's the next step in solidifying Wakefield's growing position in the industrial and commercial sector while reinforcing its leadership on the consumer side.

Wakefield Canada, Canadian manufacturer and distributor of Castrol premium lubricants, has appointed Shannon Spano, left, to the position of Vice President, Consumer Sales and Hasan Zobairi, right, as Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Sales.





"The commercial and industrial lubricant markets represent a significant growth opportunity for Wakefield," says Dave Fifield, President, Wakefield Canada. "Wakefield's robust product portfolio of Castrol and Wakefield branded lubricants coupled with our strong commitment to customer service continues to drive our growth. The creation of two distinct sales divisions will allow us to put even greater customer focus on these two important and unique customer segments."

Shannon Spano, Vice President, Consumer Sales, joined the Wakefield sales team in 2006. In her most recent role as Retail Sales Manager, Spano developed strong relationships and deep knowledge of key partners, which opened new and exciting opportunities for Wakefield, delivering consistent year over year growth for customers.

Hasan Zobairi, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Sales joined Wakefield in 2015. In his most recent position as National Sales Manager, Commercial Sales, Zobairi helped build a clear roadmap and strong foundation for the commercial channel business. He was instrumental in the recent Castrol industrial business transition.

"Shannon is a trusted leader, highly respected within Wakefield and also by our trading partners and customers which has resulted in strong strategic business partnerships which are mutually valued," says Fifield. "Hasan has almost 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the business which included his work with BP Lubricants in Saudi Arabia. With his expansive knowledge and expertise, I can't think of anyone more qualified to lead our new commercial and industrial sales division."

About Wakefield

Wakefield was founded in June 2005 and is a unique Canadian-owned business success story. The company operates a manufacturing & distribution facility in Toronto, Ont. with distribution centres in Edmonton, Laval, Moncton, Vancouver and Winnipeg—providing a complete, coast-to-coast footprint.

Wakefield's brand portfolio includes Castrol premium lubricants as its cornerstone brand and business, along with Wakefield branded lubricants and SuperClean , a line of cleaners and degreasers which Wakefield is the exclusive trading partner for in Canada.​

Castrol and Wakefield branded lubricants are made in Canada. Wakefield Canada produces 85-90 percent of lubricant market demand at its Longbranch facility and manages the entire distribution process, right down to the last mile of delivery. A constant innovator, only Wakefield offers Think Tank to customers. The oil inventory management system uses daily remote monitoring via sensors to accurately measure customer oil supply, run rates and other critical metrics. This data means supplies can be replenished exactly when needed, eliminating waste.

Wakefield Canada offers sales, marketing and distribution solutions to more than 5,000 customers including retailers, warehouse distributors, automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket distributors and service providers, OEMs; franchise dealers, heavy-equipment operators, as well as heavy-duty and municipal fleets.

