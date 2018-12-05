Revcontent Names Omar Nicola as CEO

Sarasota, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revcontent, one of the leading content discovery platforms, named Omar Nicola as the company's next CEO to replace Founder and current CEO, John Lemp, who will remain as Chairman of Revcontent's Board of Directors.





Nicola previously co-founded Kixer, a mobile advertising technology company that connects publishers and users with mobile app recommendations. Kixer's platform included hundreds of premium mobile app and media publishers. Kixer was acquired by Lakana and its parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, in 2015, where Nicola served as Senior Vice President for Revenue & Operations until 2017.



"I am beyond thrilled to be joining Revcontent," Nicola said. "For quite some time, media publishers have struggled to monetize audiences in a way that allows them to scale their businesses. Content marketing is a space that has provided companies a valuable revenue stream, which is imperative for brands of all sizes to continue to grow and tell their stories beyond the walled gardens. Revcontent has been at the forefront of this push, and I'm looking forward to working with our team to expand our client base and to identify technical solutions to best serve our partners."



Nicola started his career with Morgan Stanley before transitioning into the technology and publishing industries where he held various roles at Myspace, Evolve Media and Uproxx Studios. He would later co-found Kixer in 2014.

"Omar is the perfect choice to take over as CEO of Revcontent, because of his wealth of experience and track record of success as a publisher and a leader of several different advertising technology companies," said Lemp. "Founding and building Revcontent has been one of the most rewarding times of my life and I am humbled by the many successes. Those successes have allowed Revcontent to mature from startup to an industry-leading company, and Omar's knowledge and experience are a huge resource for the long-term future of the company. I look forward to following Revcontent's future success as Chairman while also having the opportunity to spend more time focusing on my family, my other businesses and some passion projects."



Nicola's initial 90-day plan is focused on the continued expansion of publishers and advertisers using the Revcontent platform, identifying technical solutions to generate additional revenue for partners and to continue to improve upon the quality of the content within the Revcontent platform.

"Changes in leadership offer a company valuable time for reflection," Nicola said. "While Revcontent continues to be a great partner in supporting media publishers and advertiser alike, we need to work closely with them to help balance the fine line between user-experience and revenue. As an industry, it's always been "bigger, flashier that will lead to more revenue." This logic comes at the expense of flexibility, editorial, relationships, UX, and in some cases, revenue. To balance this fine line we need to build trust, educate ourselves, educate our partners and work with them to earn maximum dollars across all partners… not just Revcontent."





