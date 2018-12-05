National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE:NFG) approved a regular quarterly dividend of 42.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2018.

The Company has approximately 86.0 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across five business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com

