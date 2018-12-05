DeepMap Announces New Customers in Europe and North America; Einride and Ridecell Select DeepMap's HD Mapping Technology for Autonomous Vehicle Fleets

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepMap, leading provider of high-definition (HD) mapping and localization technology for autonomous vehicles, today announced licensing deals with Swedish trucking company Einride and San Francisco-based new mobility platform provider Ridecell. Both companies are integrating DeepMap's software into autonomous fleets.

James Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepMap, said: "The visionary teams at Einride and Ridecell are pushing the industry forward and we are delighted to work closely with them. We are particularly excited about helping our self-driving partners accelerate their fleet deployments at multiple locations and for different vehicle models."



Einride develops electric-powered autonomous vehicles for road freight transport. The company has two vehicle models: the T-pod, designed to transport pallets, and the T-log, designed to transport logs. The vehicles are autonomous and have no driver's cab but can be remote-controlled by a human operator. An Einride T-pod is in use by logistics company DB Schenker on a public commercial route in Sweden. Einride will deploy its first truck using DeepMap's mapping software in 2019.



Ridecell provides a new mobility cloud platform for carsharing, ridesharing, and autonomous ridehailing services. In 2017, Ridecell acquired Auro Robotics, which is now Ridecell's self-driving car division. DeepMap's software will be integrated into Auro's self-driving vehicle technology.



Robert Falck, Founder and CEO of Einride, commented: "Einride is on a mission to decarbonize road freight transportation. By removing the driver's cab, we get a lighter vehicle, allowing us to change from diesel to electricity. Self-driving technology is a key enabler for a sustainable transformation of the transportation industry and DeepMap's technology is a key enabler for self-driving."



Srinivas Reddy Aellala, Principal Product, Auro, Autonomous Driving Division of Ridecell, said: "DeepMap provides best-in-class mapping software features, helping Auro reduce its AV deployment time and effort at complex and remote sites. We look forward to working with DeepMap as we continue to enhance our autonomous offering."



About DeepMap

DeepMap is focused on solving the mapping and localization challenge for autonomous vehicles. DeepMap delivers the capabilities necessary for self-driving cars to navigate in the complex and unpredictable real world by addressing three important elements: precise high-definition mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. The technology allows HD mapping by autonomous vehicles and for autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing, China. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai .

