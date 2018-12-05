SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BLUE). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/blue.



The investigation concerns whether bluebird and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 1, 2018, bluebird issued a press release advising investors that it had "announced new long-term data from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin™ gene therapy in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and from the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) today at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH)." On December 3, 2018, Seeking Alpha published an article noting that these "results were lower than initial data reported a year ago indicating a lower rate of production of anti-sickling hemoglobin." Following bluebird's announcement of the clinical studies' results, the Company's stock price fell $6.39 per share, or 5.2%, to close at $116.50 on December 3, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased bluebird shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/blue. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.