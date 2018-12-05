OppLoans Named a Best Workplace by Glassdoor for the Second Year in a Row

Chicago, IL, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based fintech firm OppLoans has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the best places to work in 2019. This marks the second year in a row that the personal lender has been named to this prestigious list in the Small & Medium Business category. The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 11th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites.



"To be named one of the country's best workplaces for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor," said OppLoans CEO Jared Kaplan. "We always strive to put the customer first in everything we do, but that starts by hiring the best people and treating them well. We have an average customer rating of 4.9/5 stars on Google—based on over 5,000 reviews—which makes us the highest-rated online lender in the entire industry. You don't get that kind of success without a world-class team, and you can't assemble that without a world-class company culture. At OppLoans, maintaining that culture is one of our top priorities."



"In today's tight labor market, job seekers are in the driver's seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job. To help people find the best jobs and the best companies, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognize employers at the top of their game," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist. "For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance. Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage."



Founded in 2012, OppLoans is dedicated to offering consumers with non-prime credit scores access to the safe, fast, and affordable bridge financing they need. Under Kaplan's leadership, OppLoans has grown 1,527 percent over the last three years, and is one of only 17 U.S. companies to have made the Glassdoor Best Places to Work list twice. In addition to offering competitive salaries and benefits, the Chicago-based startup boasts an unmatched perks and benefits package, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized lunches, frequent company events and more.



On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. Glassdoor's Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2017 and October 21, 2018. To be considered for the Small & Medium category, a company must have fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility.



About OppLoans



OppLoans is one of the highest-rated online lenders and service providers in the industry. With fast funding, total transparency, and unmatched customer service, OppLoans provides non-prime borrowers a reliable source of short-term funding. In addition to being named a 2018 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, OppLoans has been listed on the Inc. 500 three years in a row, was recently ranked 86th on Deloitte's 2018 "Technology Fast 500™" and was named a Top Chicago Workplace by the Chicago Tribune.



About Glassdoor



Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over 830,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.



