CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Partnership to Serve as Official Newswire for ChainWise Blockchain Convention

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation in the upcoming ChainWise Blockchain Convention as the event's official newswire.



Aiming to become the leading convention to promote mass education and adoption of blockchain technology, ChainWise will take place Feb. 15-16, 2019, at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The conference will feature two days of education, networking and relationship building as both blockchain experts and novices interact, network and gain in-depth knowledge about blockchain technology.

"We are proud to support ChainWise as its official newswire and to help promote the widespread adoption of this transformative technology," said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. "The blockchain arena is an exciting one full of opportunity, and the CryptoCurrencyWire team strongly supports and believes in this new frontier. We look forward to partnering with ChainWise to help spread knowledge about blockchain and its incredible, world-changing potential."

A blockchain conference with heart, ChainWise stands out as one of the few conventions in the space that is inexpensive to attend. Tickets are priced at only $20 per day, and 50 percent of the net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Cincinnati. Promoting widespread cryptocurrency adoption and education is at the heart of ChainWise, and organizers are anxious to make the conference affordable so both experts and the curious can easily attend.

"The name of this conference literally reflects its aim, which is to make attendees ‘chain wise,'" said ChainWise President Jason Appleton, well-known to YouTubers as "Crypto Crow." "We want to educate the masses about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Though this disruptive technology is forming the very fabric of the future, the majority of people still do not understand it. It is time to educate the masses regarding the best crypto projects, platforms and technologies and to inspire the widespread use of this technology. We are thrilled to utilize the CryptoCurrencyWire team's expertise and impressive syndication network in achieving this aim."

ChainWise will be nationally televised on BizTV and will also be broadcasted on Appleton's Crypto Crow YouTube channel, which has more than 78,000 subscribers. It is additionally the organizers' goal to internationally syndicate the content generated from the event.

For additional information about ChainWise and to register for the conference, visit https://chainwise.us .

About CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW")

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

