GOGL - ISIN: NO 001 070105.5 - 3.07 per cent Golden Ocean Group Limited Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond Issue 2014/2019
On November 20, 2018 Golden Ocean Group Limited announced a dividend of US$0.15 per share. The Conversion Price will be adjusted on the Convertible Bond from US$85.28 to US$83.52 per share effective on December 5, 2018.
Hamilton, Bermuda
December 5, 2018
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.