NexusTek Taps Michael Hamuka as Chief Revenue Officer

Denver, CO, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTek, an award-winning cloud, managed IT services and cyber security provider focused on customer service excellence in local markets across the country, today announced that Michael Hamuka, a tenured technology industry executive, has been appointed as NexusTek's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).



"Welcoming an executive of Michael's caliber to our team is a significant win for NexusTek, where his knowledge and extensive track record of providing advanced technology solutions will catalyze and enhance our ongoing mission to solve the IT inefficiencies affecting the small and medium-sized business (SMB) community," said Mike Jenner, NexusTek CEO. "At every point in his career, Michael demonstrated leadership and management prowess, building teams that are focused on a consultative and partner-driven approach to addressing customers' IT needs.



"With Michael onboard, we've fortified our ability to provide customers with the exceptional level of service and support for which NexusTek is known."



Hamuka brings an elite pedigree to NexusTek and an extensive history of establishing best practices for teams to deliver on the promise of better service. As the company's CRO, he is tasked with driving integration and alignment between operations, sales, corporate development, marketing, pricing, and revenue management.



Recently named MSP of the Year, NexusTek helps thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across the country manage and optimize their respective IT environments for business continuity, productivity efficient operations.



"NexusTek is the standard-bearer for customer-centric managed IT services excellence," said Michael Hamuka. "I am excited to join a company so driven to empowering businesses nationwide with the resources they need to neutralize competitive threats. Today, small businesses need one partner that possesses the breadth of services, national infrastructure and IT consulting expertise to offer end-to-end IT management, and that partner is NexusTek."



Prior to joining NexusTek, Hamuka served in multiple executive positions for global enterprise business services providers, generating more than $10 billion in revenue throughout his career, including $2 Billion in personally-closed deals. In addition to achieving dramatic growth, Hamuka's successfully applied customer-first models that inspire team performance.



As vice president of sales for DXC Americas Growth Segment, Hamuka launched a shared services approach to campaign and digital sales support across the Americas region that improved customer engagement and sales effectiveness. He led a team of field and inside sellers across all industries driving approximately $1 billion dollars in annual revenue.



Hamuka also fostered professional development through educational and leadership training programs that taught colleagues how to relate to C-suite executives beyond the chief information and technology officers.



"Very few people have achieved – much less sustained performance at such high levels. We look forward to harnessing his strategic insight and innate ability to identify, understand and address customer needs for years to come," added Jenner.



NexusTek's all-encompassing products and services portfolio includes: IT support and outsourced help desk featuring multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) staffed 25/7/365; hosted infrastructure and cloud services; professional IT consulting; voice-over-IP (VoIP); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; Microsoft Dynamics and productivity platforms; and many more IT solutions that empower our customers to run businesses efficiently and profitably.



ABOUT NEXUSTEKThousands of small and medium-sized businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide.

An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. NexusTek Cloud Services offer the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile, and can address customers' unique cyber security, business continuity, compliance and auditing requirements in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments. NexusTek is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider in North America on the MSPmentor 501 List, is a CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 22 years' experience, empower NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change. For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.



Mostafa Razzak JMRConnect 2029042048 m.razzak@jmrconnect.net