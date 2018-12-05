MOBI Announces Acquisition by Tangoe to Form Global Managed Mobility Services Leader

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Mobility Services (MMS) leader MOBI today announced that it has been acquired by Tangoe , the leading Technology Expense Management (TEM) company. This acquisition brings together the industry's execution leader with the MMS visionary to create a global market powerhouse. The combined company manages $40 billion in annual technology spend and 10 million connected devices—nearly five times more than its nearest competitor.



"The opportunity for MOBI to bring our award-winning software, automation and team to the global marketplace with Tangoe is incredibly exciting," said Scott Kraege, CEO and co-founder of MOBI. "The spirit of innovation at MOBI, combined with the power to invest and apply global resources to our solutions, will truly accelerate our market position and ultimately, allow us to provide the best possible solutions for our customers."

Kraege will join the Tangoe board of directors and maintain an advisory role focused on culture, customer success, and employee engagement. Josh Garrett, MOBI president and co-founder, will join Tangoe as president of MMS and report to Bob Irwin, Tangoe CEO. The MOBI offices in Indianapolis will remain open and become headquarters for the combined company's global MMS business. Current MOBI customers will continue to be supported by the same talented, dynamic teams on which they currently rely.

Customers can expect increased innovation and service quality as Tangoe accelerates investment in MOBI's continued growth, platform, and its customers.

"The combination of MOBI and Tangoe will give Tangoe customers the immediate benefit of access to the most powerful MMS solution on the market," said Irwin. "MOBI's technology supports our overarching goal to help customers work smarter by combining MOBI's next-gen automation capabilities, like Mobots™ and robotic process automation (RPA), into customer support operations."

