EXPERIENCE EXTRAORDINARY AT THE PPAI EXPO 2019 IN LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Promotional Products Association International's (PPAI; www.ppai.org) The PPAI Expo 2019, the industry's largest and longest-running trade show, heads back to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas this January. As The PPAI Expo continues to build a lasting legacy, industry professionals from around the world will gather in one spot beginning January 13 to experience an extraordinary promotional products trade show along with educational sessions led by key stakeholders in the industry.



Featuring more than 1,200 exhibitors, The PPAI Expo 2019 will offer attendees a content rich environment that boasts the latest trends in promotional marketing and advertising, incentives, recognition and awards as well as environmentally conscious and Made In The USA products.



"The PPAI Expo 2019 is a chance for promotional professionals to be exposed to new promotional marketing strategies and products, as well as the latest trends within the promotional products industry each year," said Paul Bellantone, CAE, president and CEO of PPAI. "This year's PPAI Expo will host the top manufactures and suppliers in the industry alongside newcomers who will have their first taste of the show floor. Our goal at The PPAI Expo is to present the best in class industry education as well as top trends to ensure industry professionals are confidently using promotional products to the advantage of the end user, in every way they can."



Serving as a yearly launch pad for both suppliers and distributors, this year's Expo will include two days of education which will offer more than 140 sessions across diversified tracks, followed by three days of exhibition which, for the first time at The PPAI Expo, will host a first-time exhibitor pavilion where companies new to the event will be housed, allowing attendees an exclusive chance to search for new products, suppliers and partners. With more than 750,000 show participants and 500,000 distributors over the years, The PPAI Expo proves to be an indispensible resource to members of the promotional products industry, and The 2019 PPAI Expo will surely follow suit.



The PPAI Expo 2019 will run from January 13-17 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit expo.ppai.org.



*The PPAI Expo is open only to members of the promotional products industry.PRESS CREDENTIALS: Apply for Press Credentials: http://www.ppai.org/press. Read, sign and return signed last page to PR@ppai.org. ALL media must have Press Credentials to access The PPAI Expo and related events.

About PPAI

Founded in 1903, the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI; ppai.org) is the world's largest and oldest not-for-profit association serving more than 15,500 corporate members of the $23.3 billion promotional products industry which is comprised of more than 40,500 businesses and a workforce of more than 500,000 professionals. PPAI represents the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocates on its behalf. PPAI operates The PPAI Expo, the industry's largest trade show; provides the leading promotional products safety and compliance program, a prestigious professional development and certification program; and publishes industry trade journals and publications. The multibillion-dollar industry includes wearables, writing instruments, calendars, drinkware and many other items, usually imprinted with a company's name, logo or message. For more information, visit PPAI.org and find us on Twitter @PPAI_HQ, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Kim R. Todora Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) 9722583063 KimT@ppai.org