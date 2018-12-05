Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on government employee pension plans coming Thursday, Dec. 6
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Dec. 6, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on government-sector pensions in Canada.
Risk and Reward in Public Sector Pension Plans: a Taxpayer's Perspective reveals how taxpayers subsidize government employee pensions, and why private- and government-sector pensions offer different benefits for contributors.
A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Dec. 6 at 5:00 am (Eastern).
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Philip Cross, Senior Fellow
Fraser Institute
To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Bryn Weese, Senior Media Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute
(604) 688-0221 Ext. 589
bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org
Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook
The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org.