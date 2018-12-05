Pam Matthews Brings Management and Operations Experience to New Role at Georgia Health Information Network

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pamela V. (Pam) Matthews, RN, MBA, FHIMSS, CPHIMS, has joined the Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN) as Executive Operating Officer. GaHIN is a nonprofit organization that is the state-designated Health Information Exchange (HIE).



"We are thrilled that Pam has joined GaHIN in this critical role," said Denise Hines, DHA, PMP, FHIMSS. Dr. Hines is the Executive Director of GaHIN and also CEO of eHealth Services Group. "Initially Pam consulted with us on updating GaHIN's strategic plan, and we quickly realized that her deep experience in management, operations, leadership and healthcare IT would benefit GaHIN as well as the people of Georgia."

Ms. Matthews is an accomplished information technology leader with over 25 years of experience focused on healthcare information and exchange, strategic planning, IT operations and clinical informatics. She recently served as Interim Executive Director of the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) and worked over eight years at HIMSS, where she launched and directed the Society's initiatives with health information exchange, supported HIMSS Analytics and convened communities at the state and regional levels.

Ms. Matthews has served on several boards and advisory councils as well as participated on federal grant endeavors, state-specific initiatives and ONC contracts. Prior to working in the professional society sector, Ms. Matthews was a CIO for a nationwide healthcare provider and worked in healthcare consulting at KPMG and a boutique firm focused on strategic planning, information technology and services.

A Registered Nurse with a bachelor in Industrial Engineering and a Master's in Business Administration, Ms. Matthews has been an Adjunct Professor and developed the first HIE course for Northern Kentucky University. She is a HIMSS Fellow and served as Vice Chair on the HIMSS Board of Directors and Chair of the HIMSS Foundation Board. She currently is a member of the HIMSS Professional Certification Committee. Ms. Matthews has made numerous presentations and published articles on clinical integration, information exchange and health information technology.

"Being able to bring my national experience with HIEs to Georgia, my home, is a great opportunity," said Ms. Matthews. "I had already had the chance to engage with GaHIN's talented, dedicated team and I feel so fortunate to be able to work with them on a daily basis."

About Georgia Health Information Network

Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier Georgia by facilitating the use and secure exchange of electronic health information so providers have the information they need at the point of care. The result is improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost. GaHIN's two products, GeorgiaDirect (powered by Medicity ) and Georgia ConnectedCare (powered by Truven Health Analytics ) connect providers statewide and nationally and are free for credentialed, authorized Georgia users. www.gahin.org

GaHIN media contact: Lynn Hood, lhood@gahin.org, 678-427-5040