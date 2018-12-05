SugarBud Appoints Saeid Mobini, Ph.D. as Master Cultivator and Craig Kolochuk to Its Board of Directors

TSX-Venture Exchange: SUGR, SUGR.WT



CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. ("SugarBud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Saeid Mobini, Ph.D. as Master Cultivator and Mr. Craig Kolochuk, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Mobini holds a Ph.D. in Horticulture and Agricultural-Biotechnology with a focus on aeroponics, soilless and tissue culture and plant breeding. Most recently, Dr. Mobini was a greenhouse specialist at the Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Ministry where he focused on LED lighting applications in commercial scale aeroponic and hydroponic systems. Prior thereto, Dr. Mobini was a postdoctoral fellow and research officer at the University of Saskatchewan, where he developed innovative concepts for improving indoor crop growth and production.

Dr. Mobini has identified highly effective combinations of LED spectrum, undertaken extensive plant breeding programs, and developed state-of-the-art aeroponics systems intended to maximize cannabinoid and terpene profiles, plant quality and yields.

"We couldn't be happier that Dr. Mobini has elected to join the SugarBud team. Dr. Mobini is a member of the Canadian Cannabis Breeding Consortium (cannabisbreeding.ca) who brings unparalleled passion and dedication to cannabis horticulture. We expect that Dr. Mobini will add significant value in our quest to grow hand-crafted, select-batch, ultra-premium bud," stated Mr. Kolochuk.

SugarBud is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Kolochuk to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kolochuk joined SugarBud as President in April 2018 and assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in August 2018.

Mr. Dan Wilson, SugarBud's Chairman, stated: "Craig has been instrumental to SugarBud's success to date. His continued leadership and dedication to SugarBud will ensure that we execute on our business plan and capitalize on other high-impact initiatives for the benefit of our shareholders".

About SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.

SugarBud is a Calgary based emerging cannabis company engaged in the development, acquisition, production and distribution of cannabis in Canada.

