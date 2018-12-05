Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present at BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Guy Macdonald will present a corporate overview at the BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 9:40 a.m. ET at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://tphase.gcs-web.com/events-presentations. The archived presentation will be available for 30 days.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tetraphase is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections, including those caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's lead product XERAVATM (eravacycline) is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. The Company's pipeline also includes TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.