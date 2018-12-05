Blacklane is the Official Transportation Partner of the FIA Annual General Assembly and Prize Giving Gala

BERLIN, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIA has selected Blacklane as the Official Transportation Partner of the FIA Annual General Assembly and Prize Giving Gala.



These end-of-season events occur from 3-7 December in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Prize Giving Gala on 7 December recognizes champions from every major discipline of international motorsport.

"I am delighted to announce the partnership between the FIA and Blacklane, which will allow us to transport all our champions and delegates to our events in Saint Petersburg. I look forward to a fruitful and lasting collaboration," said FIA President Jean Todt.

The FIA has previously chosen Blacklane's chauffeur service for events in Paris and for rides in dozens of other cities. Blacklane provides a consistent premium service with local chauffeurs around the world. Its event business solution covers hundreds of conferences, receptions, red carpet evenings and other custom needs globally.

"The world's best drivers deserve the world's best chauffeurs," said Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder of Blacklane. "The FIA represents the pinnacle of motorsport, technological innovation, driving passion, and teamwork. We are honored to bring our top-quality chauffeur service to the best in the automotive industry."

Blacklane is chauffeuring 600 delegates, including all FIA champions as well as FIA's VIP gala guests.

Rides include transfers to and from Pulkovo International Airport (LED) and ad-hoc trips in and around the city. Guests will travel in premium vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Maserati. Vehicles are co-branded with FIA and Blacklane logos. All chauffeurs speak Russian and English.

Furthermore, as a FIA Global Partner, Blacklane offers attendees a discount for rides in their home cities. This allows them to book door-to-door round trips to and from St. Petersburg.

Blacklane serves more than 300 cities and 60 countries with chauffeured rides that give guests:

Top quality worldwide at rates well below legacy providers' prices.

Technology that makes premium travel services available and affordable for a broader market of travelers.

All-inclusive rates – comprising all base fares, taxes, tolls and fees – guaranteed at the time of booking.

Full duty of care.

Instant booking confirmations.

Commercially licensed and insured English-speaking chauffeurs.

Chauffeur meet-and-greet, including luggage assistance.

Up to one hour of free chauffeur waiting time at airports and up to 15 minutes at all other locations, for transfers.

Free changes and cancellations for transfers up to one hour before pickup.

Real-time flight tracking and adjustment of pickup times according to actual arrival times.

Chauffeur contact information sent over SMS and email one hour before pick-up.

24/7 multi-lingual customer service on the phone, email and social media.

Carbon-neutral rides, either in emissions-free vehicles or through Blacklane's carbon offset program.

About FIA

The FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) is the governing body of motor sport and promotes safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users across the world. It works across three areas: Sport, Mobility and Campaigns.

About Blacklane (blacklane.com)

Blacklane is the global premium mobility service. We take stress out of travel across more than more than 500 airports, 300 cities and 60 countries. We guarantee high-quality chauffeur and airport concierge services at fair, fixed and all-inclusive rates. Book Blacklane on our website or mobile apps or via distribution and channel partners.

