Silverline Honored on List of Best Places to Work 2019 for Both Crain's and Glassdoor

New York, New York, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2019, as well as once again being named as one of Crain's Best Places to Work in New York City for the sixth year in a row.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 11th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments, and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. This year, more than 830,000 employers were considered, of which only 50 were selected. Silverline was ranked third this year, becoming the first company to consecutively place in the top three for the award.

"I am beyond thrilled that Silverline is an Employees' Choice Award winner for our second year in a row," said Silverline CEO Gireesh Sonnad. "We strive to be a place where our employees can express their passions and follow their career aspirations, and this award signals that we're continuing to support our employees."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees in October 2018. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

Silverline has also been selected as a Crain's 2018 Best Place to Work in New York City. Silverline has achieved this status six years running. This year, Silverline placed #12 among large companies, which Crain's newly designated as companies with more than 100 employees. Crain's surveyed 23,000 local New York City employees, covering topics such as corporate culture, working conditions, and benefits.

As part of their celebration of these achievements, Silverline will be contributing to PepUp Tech as a way to give back to the community. PepUp Tech is a non-profit organization bringing computer science and technology programs to underserved communities. Earlier this year, Silverline and PepUp Tech forged a partnership so together they can serve underrepresented groups within the tech community, bringing diversity to the industry and offering exciting opportunities to young people around the country.

"The best way for us to celebrate our win is by continuing to support and promote others who equally share our desire to build an innovative, inspiring, and inclusive workplace," said Silverline's Chief People Officer, Lisa Dallenbach. "We look forward to the year ahead and hope we can continue to positively impact not only our employees but those in our greater community."

