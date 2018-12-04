iSIGN Media Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSXV:ISD) (OTC:ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile advertising solutions that serves brands, commercial locations, retailers and service providers throughout North America today announced it has received final approval from the necessary regulatory agency to close the previously announced shares for debt arrangement ("Arrangement").



The Company has completed the Arrangement by issuing 1,014,386 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share in settlement of a debt totaling $81,151. These shares are subject to a four-month hold period, ending April 5, 2019.

The total amount of indebtedness settled by this Arrangement is $81,151. The Company agreed to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with shares to preserve the Company's cash for operational purposes.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

