The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Estimated Ordinary Income Dividend

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APB) (the "Fund") has declared a dividend of ordinary income estimated at $0.52 per share (which includes a short-term capital gains distribution estimated at $0.33 per share). In addition, the Fund will pay a distribution of $0.62 per share from net long-term capital gains on securities sold. The dividend is payable on December 21, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 14, 2018.



The dividend is to be paid in cash.

Pristine Advisers - 888-4-ASIA-PAC (1-888-427-4272) or via email at

asiapacificfund@pristineadvisers.com

About The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc.:

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APB." The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities in the Asia Pacific countries (excluding Japan). The Fund is managed by Value Partners Hong Kong Limited. For further information on The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc., please call our toll free line at 1-888-4-ASIA-PAC (1-888-427-4272) or visit www.asiapacificfund.com.