A Subsidiary of Synalloy Corporation Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Assets of American Stainless Tubing, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ASTI Acquisition, LLC, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of American Stainless Tubing, Inc. (ASTI). The parties expect the transaction to close on or by January 1, 2019. The cash purchase price for the transaction is expected to range between $27 and $28 million including ASTI's right to receive revenue-based earn-out payments over a three-year period following closing. At closing, the company plans to title ASTI's real estate to its sale lease-back partner, Store Capital, who will purchase ASTI's real estate for $5 million. Subsequently ASTI's real estate will be incorporated into Synalloy's long-term master lease agreement with Store Capital on terms and conditions consistent with other Synalloy/Store leases. Synalloy will sublease the facilities to ASTI Acquisition, LLC, which after closing, will be re-named American Stainless Tubing, LLC.



Craig Bram, President and CEO of Synalloy Corporation said, "The prospect of bringing together the diverse stainless steel and alloy pipe and tubing capabilities of Bristol Metals with the high-end ornamental welded stainless steel tube products capabilities of ASTI in the Synalloy Metals family is very exciting. We are continuing to grow our presence in the stainless steel pipe and tube markets in North America; further filling out our product offerings and stainless steel purchasing position."

Maria Haughton Roberson, President of ASTI said, "Our management team has spent their careers building this business to what it is currently, and we are very proud of our company and its accomplishments. The backing of Synalloy will provide ASTI an opportunity to move up to the next level. We look forward to being part of their team as we continue to set the quality standard in stainless steel tubing."

Kyle Pennington, President of Synalloy Metals said, "It has been Bristol Metals' ultimate goal to become the preeminent manufacturer of stainless steel pipe and tube in North America. For the last few years, Synalloy Metals has grown our business through product line extensions into heavy wall stainless welded pipe, seamless carbon distribution with Specialty Pipe & Tube and into stainless steel tubing and galvanized products. ASTI is a good strategic fit with Synalloy Metals' growth objectives. We will work with the team at ASTI to drive continued improvements in our core initiatives, with an emphasis on customer service. Our company is well positioned to support the North American pipe and tube market for many years to come."

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) is a growth oriented company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel pipe and tube, galvanized pipe and tube, fiberglass and steel storage tanks, specialty chemicals and the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tubing. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our web site at www.synalloy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

