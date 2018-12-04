Stryker increases dividend 11%, declaring a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalamazoo, Michigan – December 4, 2018 – Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share payable on January 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2018, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and the previous quarter.

"We continue to deliver strong financial results, and consistent with our stated capital allocation philosophy, are raising our dividend 11%," said Kevin A. Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

