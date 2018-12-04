Williams Group Expands to Offer Complete Practice Management Service for Optometrists

Lincoln, NE, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 35 years ago, Dr. Brad Williams founded Williams Group with the mission of creating innovative solutions surrounding the ownership and management of an optometry practice. Since then, there has been a steady and sometimes dizzying array of changes facing the profession. Many of these changes have created significant uncertainty in the transition plans of optometrists.

"Many of our colleagues have expressed concern regarding the value of their practices over the course of their careers, as well as the emotional and financial investment they have made in. They feel pressure to sell, but at the same time, hesitate to part with their treasured asset. We believe there is a way to replace the uncertainty with opportunity." said Gilan Cockrell, CEO of Williams Group "If an optometrist is frustrated or tired of managing the operations of their practice, Total Freedom is a program designed to remove that frustration while still owning the practice."

With Total Freedom, optometrists can treat their practice as an investment that generates significant revenue, allowing them to see patients as they normally would, or allowing them to retire from active participation in the practice while still maintaining ownership. The program transfers the daily practice management to Williams Group Practice Management Directors. For more information, please call us at 800.676.9076, or visit www.thewilliamsway.com .

About Williams Group

Williams Group is North America's leading business consulting and practice management EHR firm. Our mission is to help independent optometrists achieve prosperity through meaningful, patient-centered practices. Over the course of more than 35 years, we have helped over 5,000 clients through consulting, practice transition, account/payroll processing and practice brokerage services.

Justin Scheel, Marketing Director Williams Group 800.676.9076 jscheel@thewilliamsway.com