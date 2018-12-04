JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Extends SOU FUJIMOTO: FUTURES OF THE FUTURE Exhibition Through January 6

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to popular demand, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will extend SOU FUJIMOTO: FUTURES OF THE FUTURE – an exhibition featuring more than 100 architectural models and large-scale photographs of international projects by acclaimed Japanese architect, Sou Fujimoto – through January 6, 2019. Originally set to end December 12, architecture enthusiasts can now continue to enjoy the exhibition, including works from Fujimoto's Architecture is Everywhere – a unique exploration of his past and current projects, from complex models to the whimsical reimagining of the future with small-scale human figures placed next to ordinary, everyday objects such as potato chips.



Named the Wall Street Journal's 2014 Architecture Innovator of the Year, Fujimoto has designed buildings around the world since establishing his atelier in 2000.

A reoccurring theme in Fujimoto's work is the "primitive future." This apparent contradiction refers to the primordial, intuitive moments that reconnect us with our own humanity, and open us up to new possibilities. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles' "FUTURES OF THE FUTURE" exhibition seeks to share this empowering experience with visitors. It invites them to participate in Fujimoto's thought experiment surrounding the possibilities of architecture and, as a result, be inspired to reimagine the future in any shape or form.

Fujimoto addresses many opposite concepts in addition to the "primitive future." His designs often feature juxtapositions of outside and inside, nature and urbanity, objects and spaces, public and private. His projects feature unexpected transitions, such as "Museum in a Forest" (Taoyuan, Taiwan 2013) where a path gradually leads visitors from lush, green woods to the white walls of a gallery, and "Toilet in Nature" (Chiba, Japan 2012), where public and private are brazenly mixed.

In Fujimoto's breakout piece, "Serpentine Pavilion" (London, UK 2013), hard-edged white poles descend onto a London park in a pattern that is simultaneously natural and mechanical. It considers the macro and micro of when an object becomes a space. The result is a piece that somehow manages to be part landscape, functional furniture, and an enclosing building, all at once.

The exhibition also includes several works from "Architecture is Everywhere." This series presents miniature models created by placing small-scale human figures next to ordinary, everyday objects. The whimsical installation focuses on how architecture must be found (sometimes by chance) before it can be created with intent.

SOU FUJIMOTO: FUTURES OF THE FUTURE is made possible in collaboration with TOTO GALLERY·MA, Tokyo and sponsorship provided by ANA. Admission is free.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Kenya Hara is Chief Creative Director for the project, which seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland, with the 2nd floor featuring a gallery space and shop. The 5th floor hosts a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event space, along with spectacular views of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. The 2nd floor has been open since December 2017, and with the completion of the 5th floor, JAPAN HOUSE celebrated its grand opening in August 2018, offering the public a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles

ABOUT TOTO GALLERY·MA

TOTO GALLERY·MA was founded in 1985 in Tokyo, Japan. It specializes in architecture and design and is operated by TOTO Ltd., Japan's leading manufacturer of sanitary equipment and plumbing hardware. We aim to contribute broadly to the fostering of architecture and design culture by inviting exhibitors to convey their ideas to society. The gallery takes its name from the Japanese concept of ma-ai, which describes the spatiotemporal intervals or connective voids that are perceived between people, time, and space. For more information, visit https://jp.toto.com/gallerma/index_e.htm .

ABOUT TOTO

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest plumbing manufacturer with $4.9 billion dollars in annual sales. For over 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. With three centers devoted to research and development, TOTO engineers products that respect the environment while meeting people's needs for comfort, beauty and performance. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards, TOTO is the only plumbing manufacturer honored as Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For more information, visit www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5.

Media Contact

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com