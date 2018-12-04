Third Partner Joins King & Spalding in Los Angeles From Boutique Healthcare Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding announced today that Amanda Hayes-Kibreab has joined the firm as a partner on the Healthcare team in the Los Angeles office.



Hayes-Kibreab's practice focuses on complex business litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution on behalf of healthcare providers, with a particular emphasis on managed care litigation. She represents hospitals and hospital systems, provider groups, surgery centers, and other healthcare entities.

"Amanda is an important addition to the managed care litigation group on the West Coast, and a significant boon to our healthcare clients across the firm," said Jim Boswell, head of King & Spalding's Healthcare team. "She is a driven advocate with a broad range of litigation experience."

Hayes-Kibreab joins from the healthcare-focused firm of Hooper, Lundy & Bookman and is the third partner and eighth attorney to recently join King & Spalding's Los Angeles office from there. Partners Glenn Solomon and Daron Tooch joined in November, along with counsel Vinay Kohli and associates Ariana Fuller, Jennifer Siegel, Jonathan Shin and David Tassa.

Hayes-Kibreab has managed large, multi-party, high-value disputes, litigated business and tort disputes on behalf of various healthcare entities and defended actions brought by large healthcare payors against hospital providers. She also has led the defense of large international white collar crime investigations for global healthcare device manufacturers, and has provided advice in a range of healthcare law and reform topics.

"We're delighted that Amanda will be helping us grow the scale of our Healthcare team even further here in California," said Peter Strotz, managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office. "Our clients need just the kind of expertise and leadership she brings to the table."

Hayes-Kibreab earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California and her J.D. from the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law.

"The scope of King & Spalding's Healthcare offerings, as well as its collaborative culture, made it the right choice," said Hayes-Kibreab. "I look forward to working with the team here, and to helping this practice grow."

King & Spalding's Healthcare industry practice has grown to encompass more than 260 professionals who serve the entire spectrum of healthcare providers, practitioners, investors, manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, educators, researchers, and inventors. The practice is one of two in the nation to be ranked in Band 1 in the Healthcare category by Chambers USA.

