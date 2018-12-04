InMarket Leads Projected to be Million Dollar Business for Fastbase, Inc. in 2019

Fastbase's InMarket Leads is projected to take massive market share from the Billion dollar digital ads industry with its ability to identify actual in-market leads that are ready to buy and at the bottom of the sales acquisition funnel. With InMarket Leads, Fastbase has enabled the world's top brands to connect with consumers in the moments that matter, right as they are searching for specific brands, products, and services online, and when leads are ready to make purchasing decisions.

Fastbase's digital products have been revolutionizing the B2B industry since 2015. Starting with its Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Analytics add-on, Webleads, Fastbase showed businesses in-depth data about their web traffic and, most importantly, how to contact these warm leads in almost real-time. Now, with the introduction of InMarket Leads, businesses are able to identify and contact the bottom of the shopper acquisition funnel when leads are ready to buy.

Confirming the importance of reaching the right people at the right time in the B2B industry, CMO at Viant, Jon Schultz, writes, "Effective B2B marketing is about reaching the right people with the greatest influence on a company's purchase decision-making process. Because the B2B industry is guided by a relationship-based selling process, and not quick sales or impulse buys, the purchase cycle is longer and it can be a challenge to acquire new prospects and create meaningful engagement."

The new InMarket Leads software not only discloses information on over 130 million companies that are searching on Google every day but also lists the companies that are visiting a business's or customer's website. To start using the service, users enter a time period, location, and can add an unlimited amount of keywords. The user is then presented with a list of potential prospects, all ready to be downloaded. The list contains detailed information on the prospects, including company name, contact person, website, industry, address, email, phone number, and, most powerfully, the specific searches performed with the search date. Although the service doesn't disclose searches performed by private individuals, InMarket Leads does provide information on the companies performing the search as well as the company's key contact names and information.

This tool is a powerful alternative or supplement to Google Ads, SEO, and social media advertising. In comparison to Google Ads, where it is normal for B2B companies to get in touch with only 3-10% of website visitors, InMarket Leads has access to all of the companies that are in the market for your product or service, but haven't visited your website yet and those that have visited your website, but haven't yet contacted your business. InMarket leads are an invaluable sales tool for B2B companies that want growth and access to even more leads.

Google Analytics users can sign up and get 100 leads for free.

Fastbase is a U.S.-based company founded in 2015. As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from 1 million companies and top brands from around the world.

