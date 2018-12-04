Allscripts to present at the Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) today announced that certain members of its management team will present at the Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, December 6th at 9:30 a.m. ET.



The live webcast and replay can be accessed at http://investor.allscripts.com under the "Events and Presentations" section of the website.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com , Twitter , YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog .

© 2018 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information contact:

Investors :

Stephen Shulstein

312-386-6735

Stephen.Shulstein@allscripts.com