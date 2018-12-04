Armanino Welcomes New Partner David Erard to Strengthen Private Equity and Real Estate Groups

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP , one of the top 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced that accounting veteran David Erard has joined the firm as a partner to deepen its private equity fund and real estate expertise. David brings extensive experience on a host of private equity and real estate investor issues, including fund formations, REITs, and asset acquisition and divestiture during the investment cycle.



"David is an exciting addition to the team and his expertise in private equity funds and real estate will create new opportunities for the firm and clients," said Andy Armanino, managing partner of Armanino LLP. "He deepens our expertise in a growing practice area that provides increasingly important value to clients."

David manages a variety of key solutions, including consultation on business matters and the related tax provisions of partnership/LLC operating agreements, inbound and outbound tax considerations for various classes of investors, distressed debt matters, REIT tax consulting and compliance matters, net investment income tax considerations, and assisting with other complex transactions faced by private equity firms and real estate investors.

He joins Armanino from Holthouse Carlin Van Trigt LLP (HCVT). Prior to HCVT, David worked at KPMG in its national tax office. He received his bachelor's degree and master's degree in accounting with an emphasis in tax from Brigham Young University. David has lectured at USC's Gould School of Law Tax Institute, covering topics such as distressed debt considerations for borrowers and lenders, Section 469 passive activities and the Section 1411 Net Investment Income Tax.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com