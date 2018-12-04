Power Solutions International Launches New Engines at POWER-GEN

New 40L and 53L gas engines offer industry-leading global power ratings of 600 kWe to 1.25 MWe



Development of 20L and 40L diesel engines reflect PSI's efforts to expand its wide range of solutions for customers

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International Inc. ("PSI") (OTC:PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified, alternative-fuel power systems, showcased its new 40-liter and 53-liter gas engines during the POWER-GEN International Trade Show Dec. 4-6, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.

Both engines have industry-leading global power ratings, with the 40-liter engine rated for a natural gas-fueled power range of 600 to 900 kWe, while the 53-liter engine has a range of 800 kWe to 1.25 MWe. The engines are designed for energy market applications including electric power generation and oil and gas exploration. The introduction of the new 40-liter and 53-liter engines follows PSI's recent launch of a new 32-liter engine, which is rated at 500 to 700 kWe. PSI displayed the 32-liter engine during last year's POWER-GEN show.

"Our new engines are best in class in technology, power density and are the most competitive in their power range," said John Miller, Chief Executive Officer for PSI.

The 40-liter engine received EPA certification in October 2018 and is now ready for production. The 53-liter engine is scheduled to launch following certification in the first quarter of 2019. The certifications cover stationary as well as mobile, off-road applications for constant speed operation using natural gas (NG) and propane (LPG).

In addition to its new gas engines, PSI displayed new 20-liter and 40-liter diesel engines. The diesel engines are the first of their kind to be developed by the company and reflect PSI's effort to expand the power solutions options it can offer to customers. The 20-liter diesel engine is rated for 550 to 625 kWe, while the 40-liter diesel engine is rated for 650 kWe to 1.25 MWe. Both engines will be US EPA Stationary Emergency Certified

(Tier II / III) emissions and will be available in the first half of 2019.

The company credits its ability to offer high-power engines to its strategic investment and collaboration agreement with Weichai, which began last year. PSI has access to Weichai's manufacturing facilities and supply chain network, and both companies share best practices in engine research and development, as well as manufacturing, procurement and distribution. PSI's future plans include the launch of a 65-liter engine, now under development and anticipated for a 2020 EPA certification and release.

For more information about PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified, alternative-fuel power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers in the industrial and on-road markets. The company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines that run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, biogas, gasoline and diesel. PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for Class 3 through Class 7 medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including work trucks, school and transit buses, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete industrial power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, distributed generation, demand response, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and mobile industrial applications that include forklifts, aerial lifts, industrial sweepers, aircraft ground support, arbor, agricultural and construction equipment.

About Weichai

Founded in 2002, Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (Weichai) is the largest car parts and power system conglomerate in China. It controls dozens of quality companies including Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited, Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., Zhuzhou Torch Spark Plug Co., Ltd., KION Group AG, Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. (KG) and DH Services Luxembourg Holding S.à.r.l. Weichai's business covers four major segments: complete vehicles, powertrains, hydraulics and parts and components, and it formulates one of the most complete and the most competitive industry chains in China. Weichai is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. For more information on Weichai, visit www.weichai.com. Weichai America Corp. (Weichai America), headquartered in Chicago, IL, is a fully owned subsidiary company of Weichai Power Co., Ltd.

