Minnesota Region CEO Jeff Hawkins to retire from Old National; new regional leadership team announced

Jim Collins and Margaret Murphy will partner to lead Old National's Minnesota Region



Matt Klein will head up Consumer Banking

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Hawkins, Minnesota Region CEO for Old National Bank, announced that he will retire in January to devote more time to his family. Hawkins worked in banking for 38 years, his longest tenure being with Anchor Bank, which partnered with Old National Bank in 2017.



Jeff Hawkins



Jim Collins, Old National Bank, Minnesota Region CEO



Margaret Murphy, Minnesota Region Chief Culture and Credit Officer, Old National Bank



Matt Klein, Consumer Banking Executive, Old National Bank





"It's been a wonderful time to be part of a really great organization," Hawkins said. "As I reflect back, the thing that really stands out is the strong reputation that Anchor Bank developed in the community, and the incredible quality of the people who represented the bank over the years."

Hawkins began his career with Anchor Bank as the West St. Paul charter president in May 1995 when the bank had five charters and roughly $250 million in total assets. When the partnership closed in November 2017, the bank joined a five-state footprint and a company that currently has $19.5 billion in assets.1

"Jeff Hawkins epitomizes what it means to be a community banker and a strong servant-leader," said Old National Bank Chairman and CEO Bob Jones. "As Old National continues to serve our Minnesota clients and communities, we will work hard to build on the tremendous success and legacy that Jeff established during his extraordinary career."

Old National continues to grow, as it closed on its partnership with Chaska-based KleinBank this fall. With Hawkins's departure in early 2019, and KleinBank converting to Old National this spring, the Old National Bank leadership team in Minnesota will see some changes:

Jim Collins, Minnesota's commercial banking executive, will take over as Minnesota Region CEO. Jim has 22 years of financial industry experience. A former non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corp, he graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in Finance.

Margaret Murphy, Minnesota's credit officer, will be promoted to Region Chief Culture and Credit Officer. Margaret has over 30 years of finance industry experience. A Twin Cities native, she earned an MBA from the Carlson School of Management and a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of St. Thomas.



Matt Klein, KleinBank's president, will continue the Klein family legacy by taking on the role of Consumer Banking Executive and will also serve on Old National's corporate Consumer Banking Steering Committee. He has 22 years of finance industry experience and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and his MBA from Bryant College.



"Old National is excited about our future in the Twin Cities and beyond, as we recognize an extraordinary opportunity to serve our clients with one unified, service-focused community bank," said Old National President and COO Jim Sandgren. "The leadership team we have assembled to help move our organization forward is second to none, and we are incredibly confident that Jim, Margaret and Matt will work tirelessly to establish Old National as the community bank that exceeds client expectations and supports our Minnesota communities."

About Old National Bank

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $19.5 billion in assets1, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for seven consecutive years. For nearly 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

1 Old National Bancorp's reported asset size of $19.5 billion is proforma for the KleinBank partnership. Excluding KleinBank, which is a division of Old National Bank, Old National's asset size is $17.6 billion.

Media Contacts:

Casey Merkwan

Old National Bank

(763) 347-8464

casey.merkwan@oldnational.com

Kathy Schoettlin

Old National Bank

(812) 465-7269 / (812) 319-2711

Kathy.schoettlin@oldnational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e392c8e-8242-4a6b-b461-fce738366863

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f387d09c-7629-4d71-8b32-deeefb53c465

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06856861-a267-4ce2-a562-fb5572565762

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca96cc3f-98f5-4496-a864-2e8028c946ef



