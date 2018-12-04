Valneva to Conduct Investor and Partnering Meetings During the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Saint-Herblain (France), December 4, 2018 - Valneva SE ("Valneva"), a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs, announced today that its management team will hold investor, partnering and media meetings during the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 7 - January 10, 2019 in San Francisco.

The Company expects to report updates on the development of its Lyme disease and chikungunya vaccine candidates, in the lead up to the conference.

To schedule a 1on1 investor or partnering meeting with Valneva, institutional investors and analysts can register on the online system managed by the Company's US investor relations firm or contact Valneva directly at investors@valneva.com .

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva's portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has a robust pipeline of vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with over 450 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com.

