Lakeshore Recycling Systems Acquires Drop Zone Portable Service Inc., Becoming One of the Largest Portable Restroom Providers in Illinois and Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has acquired Joliet, Ill.-based Drop Zone Portable Service Inc., a premier provider of portable restrooms serving greater Chicago; as a result, LRS becomes one of the largest portable restroom providers in Illinois and Wisconsin, and increases its inventory of portable restrooms to over 12,000 units.



LRS' newest acquisition, adding nearly 5,000 customers to LRS' growing company





Effective immediately, the acquisition adds 20 Drop Zone employees, 10 trucks, 2,000 portable restroom units and nearly 5,000 Drop Zone portable restroom and construction site customers to LRS' Portable Toilet Division. The acquisition also expands and strengthens LRS' south suburban service area and dramatically increases LRS' event work capacity.

"Drop Zone has served Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, earning respect and building a reputation for exceptional service delivery in the portable restroom and event service market," said Lakeshore Recycling Systems CEO Alan T. Handley. "This strategic acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission, deepens our event orientated service offerings and expands our geographic reach – we extend a warm LRS welcome to all Drop Zone customers and employees."

Drop Zone President Brad Denton hailed the acquisition as a win-win for Drop Zone customers and employees, adding he and his team are excited to join the LRS family: "We are thrilled to join forces with LRS, a company that has established itself as an industry leader in sustainable, innovative waste diversion and recycling solutions. We look forward to providing our customers and the communities we serve with the same level of customer service excellence they have come to expect over two decades."

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Serving Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately-held waste company in Illinois and Wisconsin, specializing in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage options and comprehensive waste removal to businesses and residential homeowners. LRS owns and operates 15 facilities, a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks and is run by over 875 committed full-time employees. LRS is the recipient of the 2017 and 2018 Illinois Sustainability Award, a 2018 Torch Award winner for Marketplace Ethics from the Better Business Bureau, the 2018 Overall Safety Award winner from the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), the Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award, is ranked #35 on the latest Waste360's Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America and is a 2016 multi-Stevie award winning company with honors including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Fastest Growing Company of the Year. Controlling over 2.4 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own a landfill and is committed to raising awareness for a more environmentally sustainable and scalable business model that fuels the circular economy. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com .

