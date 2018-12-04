Real Time Cases and Framebridge Partner to Create Innovative Video-Based Case Studies Designed to Fire Up Creativity for Higher Education Institutions Looking for Ways to 'Embrace Challenges' of Today's Learners

Dulles, VA, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Time Cases, which links the professional world to higher education classrooms through more than 200 video-based and interactive business-case scenarios, and Framebridge, a U.S.-based privately held custom-framing business, have partnered to create a series of Management, Strategy, Human Resources, Leadership, Operations, and Marketing case studies for higher education business classes. These case studies, which include presentation of business scenarios and challenges from Framebridge executives, give students an opportunity to confront, learn from, and embrace the challenges that the well-known disrupter of the custom framing business experiences.



The companies have partnered to create seven video-based case studies for undergraduate students to work on as part of their business coursework. Each learning module includes a CEO overview, a background video about the company, and the case/business challenge itself.



"We're excited to announce a new partnership with Framebridge as part of our mission to bring innovative cases from true disrupters into higher education classrooms," said Jake Schaufeld, CEO of Real Time Cases. "Framebridge has a customer base that is 50% millennials, so many American college students are already likely familiar with Framebridge. We hope that familiarity with this exciting startup will make them eager to learn about their business and inspire them to dive into Framebridge's unique challenges as a company."



Framebridge joins more than 40 companies with which Real Time Cases partners to create video-based, current, and authentic course materials to deliver a more approachable and engaging learning experience than traditional case studies. The Framebridge case studies, all of which are now available to any professor registered with Real Time Cases, are:



Beyond Traditional Framing: Market Disruption & Expansion Key Topics : Growth, Market Disruption

Customizing the User Experience Key Topics : Data Analytics, Profitability, Ratio Analysis, Quantitative

Framebridge: Financing Successful Operations Key Topics : Data Analytics, Profitability, Ratio Analysis, Quantitative

Going the Distance: Evaluating the Potential of a New Product Offering Key Topics : Pricing, Packaging, Operations

Keeping Virtual Teams Connected Key Topics : Virtual Employees, Employee Engagement

Quality Defined: The Key Points of Packaging Key Topics : Customer Service, Technology, Metrics

The Framebridge Advantage: Marketing Agility Key Topics : Social Media, Relationship Marketing, Analytics, Quantitative



"We're happy to support Real Time Cases and their mission to prepare tomorrow's leaders with today's challenges," said Susan Tynan, Framebridge founder and CEO. "At Framebridge, our growth depends on our ability to understand problems and find solutions in real time; RTC encourages students to do the same."



The Real Time Cases content catalog spans business course areas, including Marketing, Organizational Behavior, Entrepreneurship, Strategy, Finance, Hospitality, Accounting, Operations, and more.



About Real Time Cases

Real Time Cases is a digital content provider that serves as the bridge between the Higher Education classroom and the professional world. Based in Herndon, Virginia, they deliver engaging video-based learning modules for undergraduate and graduate-level courses, as well as corporate training programs. Students and employees learn through experience and confront real challenges facing real companies within an adaptable platform that's accessible anytime, anywhere. Real Time Cases partners include UrbanStems, CAVA, Team Liquid, KIND, CustomInk, WeddingWire, and many more.



About Framebridge

Founded in 2014 by Susan Tynan, Framebridge has revolutionized custom framing. Framebridge recreated the traditional framing experience by offering high-quality, affordable, and fast custom framing direct to consumer through its website and app. Framebridge is headquartered in Washington DC and operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Richmond, Kentucky.



True custom framing made truly simple. To learn more, visit framebridge.com.

