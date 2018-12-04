The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces 2019 Cell & Gene Therapies State of the Industry Briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the cell and gene therapies and broader regenerative medicine sector, announced its 2019 Cell & Gene Therapies State of the Industry briefing will take place January 7, 2019 in San Francisco, held in conjunction with Biotech Showcase™ 2019.





ARM's State of the Industry briefing is the largest cell and gene therapy-focused annual event taking place during the week of the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The briefing is expected to attract more than 500 of the field's leading executives, investors, life science media, patient advocates, and academic leaders.



"Strong interest in the space is widespread across key stakeholder groups, including patients, therapeutic developers, and investors, as well as payers, regulators, and policymakers eager to see additional regenerative medicine products reach the market," said Janet Lambert, ARM CEO. "We're excited to continue to convene these groups in 2019 to help bring these transformative products to patients worldwide."



This briefing offers a comprehensive industry overview, including insights into key sector trends and metrics, the financial and partnering outlook, anticipated clinical data events, recent advances, commercialization challenges, and a preview of the coming year.



Preliminary Agenda:



8:00 - 8:20am | Introduction & Industry Update

Janet Lambert, CEO, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine



8:20 – 9:05am | Cell Therapy Commercialization in Oncology

Joanna Beck, EVP, Global Pharmaceutical Development and Operations, Celgene Corporation

Maria Fardis, President and CEO, Iovance Biotherapeutics

Steven Kelly, President and CEO, CARISMA Therapeutics

Christopher Vann, Chief Operating Officer, Autolus Therapeutics



9:05am – 9:50am | The Outlook for Gene Therapy in 2019

Matthew Kane, Co-Founder and CEO, Precision BioSciences

Matthew Patterson, Chairman and CEO, Audentes Therapeutics; Chairman, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

Arthur Tzianabos, President and CEO, Homology Medicines

Jeffrey Walsh, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, bluebird bio



Registration is complimentary and open to the public; however, RSVP is required. The event will be broadcast live via streaming webcast, available on ARM's website.



The briefing will take place at the Parc 55 Hilton, 55 Cyril Magnin Street in San Francisco, California from 8:00 – 9:50am and is held in conjunction with Biotech Showcase™, organized by EBD Group and Demy Colton. Please note that attendance at this briefing is separate from registering to attend the Biotech Showcase™ conference, which requires paid registration.



About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 310 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.









