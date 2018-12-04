Security National Financial Corporation Announces Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) announced today that on November 30, 2018 its Board of Directors has authorized a 5% stock dividend for stockholders of record on January 11, 2019. The stock dividend will be issued on February 1, 2019.



Scott Quist, President and Chief Executive Officer of Security National Financial Corporation, stated: "We have been pleased with the growth of the Company this year with our book value growing to $10.53 per common share. This is the Company's 30th consecutive year in declaring a 5% stock dividend. We find many of our stockholders are pleased with the stock dividend due to the options it affords for long-term appreciation or cash flow if they choose to sell the shares."

Security National Financial Corporation is listed with NASDAQ and trades under the symbol SNFCA.

