Enlighten Demos Artificial Intelligence Capabilities at DoD AI Industry Day

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, announced today that representatives from its subsidiary, Enlighten IT Consulting , LLC, (EITC), attended the Second Annual Department of Defense (DoD) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry Day on Wednesday, November 28 in Silver Spring, Maryland. DoD AI Industry Day is sponsored by the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL), together with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). Enlighten's team conducted a live demonstration of its Big Data Platform (BDP) AI capabilities, as well as enhancements to its proprietary Rapid Analytic Deployment Management Framework (RADMF®) for government experts.



The BDP is a government-owned, cloud-based analytics platform originally developed by Enlighten for the Defense Information Services Agency (DISA). It can be deployed by a DoD mission partner or government contractor in any environment. The company has assisted several customers in deploying their own BDP instances, and worked with them to obtain accreditation for the platform. Enlighten developed RADMF® five years ago as a host of enrichment services for the BDP, and as a way to help facilitate adoption of the BDP across the DoD community. RADMF® significantly reduces the time, cost, and number of engineers required to install, optimize, and maintain a complex platform like the BDP.

Enlighten continues to invest in research to develop enhancements that fulfill gaps the government may not anticipate, including its recent Cyber Learning Engine (CLE), a deep learning AI capability that automatically identifies malicious content in network data, and a comprehensive analytic solution called RAPID , which is a scalable web-based environment for dynamic retraining and continuous delivery of AI capabilities.

"Our team has worked extremely hard over the last five years to develop mission innovations for our government customers," said Duane Shugars , Enlighten's Senior Vice President and General Manager. "RADMF®'s Security Development Operations (SecDevOps) suite of tools provides dynamic retraining, and the continuous delivery of algorithms, models, and analytics to not only detect and mitigate threats, but also help prevent them in the future."

