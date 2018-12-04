SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline -– December 18, 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. ("Camping World" or the "Company") (NYSE:CWH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Camping World securities between March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/cwh .

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Camping World disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) Camping World's historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) Camping World's Gander Mountain Co. stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting Camping World's earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) Camping World's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as Camping World lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/cwh or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Camping World you have until December 18, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.