Sourcing, Artificial Intelligence and Diversity Take Center Stage at Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE!

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! Conference today announced details of its mega sessions, as well as unique learning and networking sessions to help companies ensure 2019 recruiting results. From the creators of the world's largest conference focused on HR technology, the annual HR Technology® Conference & Exposition , Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! will take place February 20 - 22, 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.



Four mega-sessions take place on Thursday, February 21 and Friday, February 22. Moderated by the co-founders of CareerXroads , Gerry Crispin and Chris Hoyt, the first session features four female talent acquisition leaders who will discuss critical TA topics submitted by the audience. Participants include Marie Artim, vice president, Talent Acquisition, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Danielle Monaghan, director of Talent Acquisition, Amazon; Sheila Stygar, vice president, Global Talent Acquisition, PepsiCo; and Kristen Weirick, vice president, Global Talent Acquisition, AbbVie. Not only will attendees collaborate with these leaders on compelling crowdsourced candidate topics, they will gain actionable tips that can be implemented within their own organizations.

The concurrent mega-session features the leading HR artificial intelligence (AI) expert, John Sumser . He'll help participants sort through what's real in AI and recruiting, the best ways to approach purchasing intelligent solutions and what the risks and liabilities are as AI becomes pervasive in the enterprise.

On Friday, TA technology and recruiting execution expert Tim Sackett will present "Not All Trends Are Created Equal." In addition to sharing those trends that sound promising but aren't ready to be operationalized, he'll cut through the marketing jargon and clarify the real-life solutions that can be used in the near future. The coinciding mega-session, "The Sourcing Method: Workflow and Dashboard", will be delivered by leading sourcing expert and author Shally Steckerl . He'll demonstrate the tools and processes that separate the best sourcers and recruiters from the rest – from knowing the key-term definitions to finding the right passive candidates.

Offering far more than the average trade show expo hall, "The Expo at Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE!" includes engaging sessions, networking opportunities and more. From the opening night "Pub Crawl" to team building activities and a networking lounge, the expo will also feature an analyst zone, innovation theatre and a sourcing help desk. The help desk – a/k/a "The Scout Bar" – promises to be especially popular since attendees can have expert talent scouts find the right candidates for the toughest positions. Instant results are guaranteed as the best and brightest scouts compete against each other for the top talent discovery trophy.

Conference Chair Elaine Orler commented, "With a refreshed brand and robust program, we're excited to invite talent acquisition and HR professionals to the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! event. It'll be an immersive experience that delivers years of learning within a few days and helps attendees set a course for new ways of recruiting in 2019."

About Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE!

Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! is the only industry event and business conference dedicated to the art and science of talent acquisition. Examining talent acquisition as an integrated discipline consisting of identifying, qualifying and onboarding the right candidate at the right time, the conference offers a comprehensive program to help generate advantages in today's highly competitive, candidate-driven talent market.

Register before January 17, 2019 to receive a premium pass with early bird savings of $350. Team discounts are also available. More information is available here: http://www.RecruitingTrendsConf.com

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of press and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the online form .

Media Contacts:

Rennette Fortune

LRP Publications

561-622-6520 ext. 8674

rfortune@lrp.com

Jeanne Achille

The Devon Group

732-706-0123 ext. 700

jeanne@devonpr.com